Matthias Verreth, here still in the Brescia jersey, mourns the death of his son. Picture: Imago

SSC Bari cancel their training camp. The sad reason: player Matthias Verreth is mourning the loss of his son, who died unexpectedly at the age of 14 months.

Luca Betschart

Serie B club Bari break off their training camp in Roccaraso, 250 kilometers away, two days earlier than planned. The reason: New signing Matthias Verreth is mourning the loss of his son, who died at just 14 months old.

According to a report in the "Gazzetta dello Sport", the infant's condition deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital a few days ago. Verreth, who moved from Brescia to Bari just a few days ago, burst into tears at lunch with the team and flew to his family.

"We are speechless in the face of this news, which has shaken us all to the core," Bari wrote. The club expresses its deepest sympathy to Verreth "in one of the most terrible moments that parents and people can experience".