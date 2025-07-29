  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"We are speechless" Bari player mourns the death of his son - club cancels training camp

Luca Betschart

29.7.2025

Matthias Verreth, here still in the Brescia jersey, mourns the death of his son.
Matthias Verreth, here still in the Brescia jersey, mourns the death of his son.
Picture: Imago

SSC Bari cancel their training camp. The sad reason: player Matthias Verreth is mourning the loss of his son, who died unexpectedly at the age of 14 months.

29.07.2025, 08:37

Serie B club Bari break off their training camp in Roccaraso, 250 kilometers away, two days earlier than planned. The reason: New signing Matthias Verreth is mourning the loss of his son, who died at just 14 months old.

According to a report in the "Gazzetta dello Sport", the infant's condition deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital a few days ago. Verreth, who moved from Brescia to Bari just a few days ago, burst into tears at lunch with the team and flew to his family.

"We are speechless in the face of this news, which has shaken us all to the core," Bari wrote. The club expresses its deepest sympathy to Verreth "in one of the most terrible moments that parents and people can experience".

More from this section

Review of the home European Championship. SFA General Secretary Breiter:

Review of the home European ChampionshipSFA General Secretary Breiter: "It was a summer fairytale"

Sunderland instead of Basel. How brother Taulant reacts to Granit Xhaka's transfer

Sunderland instead of BaselHow brother Taulant reacts to Granit Xhaka's transfer

Sunderland instead of Champions League. Granit Xhaka flees Leverkusen - and ends up with a Premier League promotion contender

Sunderland instead of Champions LeagueGranit Xhaka flees Leverkusen - and ends up with a Premier League promotion contender