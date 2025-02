Antoine Baroan is now playing in Bulgaria again Keystone

Striker Antoine Baroan is leaving FC Winterthur and returning to Bulgaria. The Frenchman with Ivorian roots has found a new employer in champions Ludogorez Rasgrad.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old Baroan joined Winterthur a year ago from Bulgarian first division club Botev Plovdiv. According to a press release, he is now leaving the bottom team in the Super League at his own request.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer.