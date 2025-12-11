Leaders Arsenal also shine in Belgium, Benfica's Aursnes turns down a gift and Erling Haaland concedes a painful goal - the scenes from the last Champions League evening of the year.

Luca Betschart

Arsenal's dream goals

Arsenal London are unstoppable in the top flight. Six games, six wins and a goal difference of 17:1 - the Gunners' record is impressive. A 3:0 away win against Bruges was never threatened - with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli scoring goals worth seeing.

Benfica's Barreiro achieves a feat

Benfica Lisbon secure a home win against Napoli and three important points in the race to qualify for the knockout phase. Leandro Barreiro made the difference shortly after the break. The 25-year-old scored from a low cross into the net to make it 2-0.

The unpunished goalkeeping blunder

Team-mate Fredrik Aursnes did less well than Barreiro in the 18th minute. Aursnes didn't take the gift after a bad pass from Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and pushed the ball past the goal from a prime position. The Norwegian must have been relieved that his team ultimately came away victorious.

Newcastle captain Bruno unlucky

The Champions League evening got off to an unlucky start for Newcastle and captain Bruno Guimarães. The Brazilian is hit by Leverkusen captain Andrich's header after a corner kick and deflects the ball into his own goal. Bruno and his team-mates managed to avert the impending defeat, but had to settle for a 2:2 draw.

Haaland gets the ball where it hurts most

Erling Haaland and Manchester City shoot Real Madrid even deeper into the crisis and win 2-1 at the Bernabéu. However, not everything goes according to plan for the goalscorer on this evening. Shortly after the break, the ball lands in a sensitive spot from very close range - as you can see from the Norwegian's reaction.

Ajax defender Anton Gaaei can probably sympathize with Haaland. The 23-year-old was also hit in a similar spot in the game against Qarabag and was visibly struggling with pain. But Gaaei is not only able to continue playing - he even gives Ajax a decisive 3:2 lead shortly before the end. In the end, the Dutch won the game 4:2.