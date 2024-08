Thierno Barry (center) celebrates his first goal for Villarreal Keystone

Thierry Barry, who joined Villarreal from FC Basel, scores his first goal in his second appearance for his new club.

SDA

The French striker scored the equalizer in La Liga against Celta Vigo after an hour, just one minute after coming on as a substitute, to make it 2-2. Villarreal won the game 4-3 after twice going behind. The winning goal came in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

SDA