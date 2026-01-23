FC Basel got off to a successful start in the new Super League season with a 1-0 win at Servette, though they didn't exactly shine. Defending champion Thun turned its season opener in Lucerne into a 3-1 victory.

Basel had to wait until the 78th minute before new signing Zan Celar scored the winning goal from the penalty spot. Servette’s Houboulang Mendes had brought down Coleen Louis in the penalty area. Basel’s victory was well-deserved, though it was a solid reward for an average performance and, following last season’s disappointment, a promising start.

In the evening match, defending champion Thun remained undeterred by an early deficit in Lucerne—a 1-0 goal by Stefan Knezevic just 106 seconds into the game. Four days after their 1-1 draw against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League qualifiers, the team from the Bernese Oberland secured a 3-1 victory, thanks largely to two new signings. Nico Maier quickly equalized, and Nicolas Bürgy played a key role in the other two goals scored in the second half.

The first goal of the current Super League season was scored by Lausanne’s Ibrahim Mendes in the 1-1 draw between Lausanne-Sport and the Grasshoppers just past the half-hour mark. It wasn’t enough for the Vaud team to secure a victory against their former coach, Peter Zeidler. With ten minutes remaining, Samuele Bengondo—like Mendes, just 20 years old—scored the equalizer, resulting in a well-deserved draw.

Results:

Saturday: Lausanne-Sport – Grasshoppers 1–1 (1–0). Servette – Basel 0–1 (0–0). Lucerne – Thun 1–3 (1–1).

On Sunday: Young Boys vs. Sion at 2:00 p.m. Lugano vs. Vaduz at 4:30 p.m. St. Gallen vs. Zurich at 4:30 p.m.