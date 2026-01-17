Edimilson Fernandes and Young Boys are starting the new year with renewed vigor - with eleven points, the gap to leaders Thun is considerable. Keystone

Basel and Young Boys will be looking to catch up in the Super League this weekend after the short winter break. And they will have to do so if they want to get into the championship race.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both Basel and Young Boys start their year with home games. YB, who lost ground before the turn of the year with three defeats from four games, host Lausanne-Sport on Saturday. Title holders Basel, who face Salzburg in the Europa League next Thursday, take on Sion at St. Jakob Park the following day. YB are in sixth place in the table, eleven points behind surprise leaders Thun, who have not slumped so far, while Basel are eight points adrift in fourth place.

Thun will start their early-season campaign on Sunday with an away game at Grasshoppers. The day before, FC St. Gallen have the opportunity to draw level with the Bernese Oberlanders, at least for one night, at bottom-of-the-table Winterthur. Lugano, which has already made up for its false start with a strong comeback, will be challenged in Lucerne on Saturday. FC Zurich kick off their new start after the turmoil caused by the dismissal of sporting director Milos Malenovic in December with a visit to Servette on Sunday.