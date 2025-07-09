From Basel to Villarreal and now to Everton: Thierno Barry moves to the Premier League Keystone

After just one season at Villarreal, Thierno Barry is moving to the Premier League. The French striker has signed a contract with Everton that runs until the summer of 2029, the club has announced.

According to media reports, the English club will pay a transfer fee of a good 32 million euros. FC Basel, who sold Barry to Villarreal last August, will also benefit from this thanks to a sell-on fee.

By moving to the Liverpool club, 22-year-old Barry will miss out on the Champions League, for which Villarreal qualified in fifth place in the Spanish championship. Barry contributed eleven goals and four assists in 35 La Liga games.

