  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Basel benefits from Barry's move to Everton

SDA

9.7.2025 - 18:42

From Basel to Villarreal and now to Everton: Thierno Barry moves to the Premier League
From Basel to Villarreal and now to Everton: Thierno Barry moves to the Premier League
Keystone

After just one season at Villarreal, Thierno Barry is moving to the Premier League. The French striker has signed a contract with Everton that runs until the summer of 2029, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA

09.07.2025, 18:42

09.07.2025, 18:56

According to media reports, the English club will pay a transfer fee of a good 32 million euros. FC Basel, who sold Barry to Villarreal last August, will also benefit from this thanks to a sell-on fee.

By moving to the Liverpool club, 22-year-old Barry will miss out on the Champions League, for which Villarreal qualified in fifth place in the Spanish championship. Barry contributed eleven goals and four assists in 35 La Liga games.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Catalans furious. Did the La Liga boss block Nico Williams' move to Barcelona?

Catalans furiousDid the La Liga boss block Nico Williams' move to Barcelona?

Transfer ticker. Juve apparently hot on Granit Xhaka ++ Barry to Everton fixed

Transfer tickerJuve apparently hot on Granit Xhaka ++ Barry to Everton fixed

Carried by the fans. Crnogorcevic:

Carried by the fansCrnogorcevic: "Back then, I would have thought something like this was impossible"