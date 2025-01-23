Basel's St. Jakob-Park could be the venue for the Women's Champions League final in 2027 Keystone

The Swiss Football Association (SFA) wants to bring the Women's Champions League final to Basel in 2027.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a press release, the SFA, together with the city of Basel and FC Basel, submitted a bid to UEFA last week.

The European continental association is accepting bids until March 19, 2025. In addition to Basel, the cities of Warsaw (national stadium), Barcelona (Camp Nou) and Cardiff (National Stadium of Wales) have also submitted bids so far. The award will be made at the end of May 2025.

Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA, assesses the chances of another major event taking place in Switzerland two years after the Women's European Championship as follows: "The competing cities - especially their stadiums - are big. However, the awarding of the European Championship has also shown that nothing is impossible in this respect and we are convinced that we have submitted a competitive dossier with Basel as the location."