The transfer window in the Super League closed on Monday evening. Which teams have upgraded their squads this winter and who is relying more on the players they already have? Here is the big overview.

Jan Arnet

FC Basel had planned to sign a new center forward in the winter. The Bebbi did not find what they were looking for - only 18-year-old Giacomo Koloto was brought over to the pros from FCB's U21 team.

Instead, YB upgraded its attacking options. Although the Bernese have the most prolific scorers in the league this season in Christian Fassnacht (15 goals) and Chris Bedia (13 goals). Congolese international Samuel Essende, who has made 14 appearances in the Bundesliga for Augsburg this season, is coming to Bern for 3 million euros. YB have also signed two new full-backs, Stefan Bukinac (2.5 million euros) and Yan Valery (loan).

Yan Valery is one of YB's new hopes. The Tunisian international once played 43 Premier League games for Southampton. Keystone

No club has spent more money this winter than Young Boys. FC Basel made the most money (10.5 million euros) thanks to the transfer of Jonas Adjetey to VfL Wolfsburg. His replacement in Basel is Becir Omeragic, himself a seven-time Swiss international.

FC Zurich is also cashing in. Almost 8 million euros were paid for the sales of Jahnoah Markelo, Junior Ligue and Mariano Gómez. FCZ underwent yet another upheaval following the departure of sporting director Milos Malenovic. The Zurich club made a total of 17 changes in the winter.

Senstionsleader Thun, FC Lucerne and bottom-placed Winterthur, on the other hand, are relying on tried-and-tested forces.

FC Thun

Additions Furkan Dursun (Rapid Vienna, 400,000 euros*)

Tim Spycher (FC Basel, transfer fee unknown)

Adam Ilic (FC Thun U21) Show more

Departures Layton Stewart (AFC Wimbledon, loan) Show more

FC St.Gallen

Additions Colin Kleine-Bekel (VfL Bochum, loan)

Antonio Verinac (VfB Lübeck, transfer fee unknown)

Yannick Bujard (FC Wil, transfer fee unknown)

Bela Dumrath (Stuttgarter Kickers, end of loan)

Kevin Csoboth (Genclerbirligi, end of loan) Show more

Departures Stephan Ambrosius (Karlsruher SC, loan, loan fee: 50,000 euros)

Albert Vallci (Sturm Graz, free transfer)

Shkelqim Vladi (FC Lugano, end of loan) Show more

FC Lugano

Additions Hannes Delcroix (FC Burnley, free transfer)

Carbone (Flamengo, transfer fee unknown) Show more

Departures Ayman El Wafi (Wydad AC, 1 million euros)

Ousmane Doumbia (Yverdon Sport, free transfer)

Alexandre Parsemain (SM Caen, loan)

Fotis Pseftis (Alemania Aachen, loan)

Shkelqim Vladi (FC Aarau, loan) Show more

FC Basel

Additions Becir Omeragic (Montpellier, 2.25 million euros)

Julien Duranville (Dortmund, loan, loan fee: 250,000 euros)

Giacomo Koloto (FC Basel U21) Show more

Departures Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg, 9.5 million euros)

Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, loan, loan fee: 1 million euros)

Tim Spycher (Thun, transfer fee unknown)

Noah Streit (Montréal, transfer fee unknown)

Juan Carlos Gauto (Platense, loan)

Adrian Leon Barisic (SC Braga, loan)

Junior Zé (Midtjylland, loan)

Emmanuel Essiam (FC Winterthur, loan) Show more

FC Sion

Additions Franck Surdez (KAA Gent, 1.3 million euros)

Simon Caillet (FC Basel U21, transfer fee unknown)

Ryan Kessler (FC Aarau, transfer fee unknown)

Dejan Djokic (Debrecen, end of loan) Show more

Departures Théo Bouchlarhem (Etoile Carouge, transfer fee unknown)

Belmar Joseph (Monterey Bay, loan)

Gabriele Mulazzi (Juve Next Gen, loan)

Dinis Rodrigues (Penafiel, loan) Show more

BSC Young Boys

Additions Samuel Essende (FC Augsburg, 3 million euros)

Stefan Bukinac (Vojvodina, 2.5 million euros)

Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)

Ardian Bajrami (Skeid, end of loan) Show more

Departures Emmanuel Tsimba (Grasshoppers, loan)

Janis Lüthi (Rapperswil-Jona, loan)

Rhodri Smith (FC Winterthur, loan) Show more

FC Lucerne

Additions None Show more

Departures Diego Heller (SC Cham, free transfer)

Ismajl Beka (Grasshoppers, transfer fee unknown)

Iwan Hegglin (SC Cham, transfer fee unknown) Show more

Lausanne-Sport

Additions Omar Janneh (Atlético Madrileño, 2 million euros)

Theo Bergvall (Djurgården, 900,000 euros)

Sékou Koné (Manchester United U21, loan)

Dircssi Ngonzo (Stade Nyonnais, end of loan) Show more

Departures Bryan Okoh (Auxerre, 2.55 million euros)

Manuel Polster (TSV Havelse, free transfer)

Tim Hottiger (Xamax, loan) Show more

FC Zurich

Additions Ivan Cavaleiro (CD Tondela, free transfer)

Chris Kablan (Akritas Chlorakas, free transfer)

Alexander Hack (RB New York, free transfer)

Valon Berisha (LASK, transfer fee unknown)

Cosimo Fiorini (FC Zurich U21)

Daniel Ihendu (FC Zurich U21)

Jill Stiel (FC Zurich U21)

Nevio Di Giusto (FC Vaduz, end of loan) Show more

Departures Jahnoah Markelo (Coventry City, 5 million euros)

Junior Ligue (Venezia, 2.5 million euros)

Mariano Gómez (Ferencváros, 300,000 euros)

Steven Zuber (Atromitos Athens, free transfer)

Milan Rodic (OFK Belgrade, free transfer)

Nemanja Tosic (Anorthosis, free transfer)

Vincent Nvendo (Xamax, transfer fee unknown)

Lisandru Tramoni (unassigned)

Isaiah Okafor (FC Zurich U21) Show more

Servette FC

Additions Marco Burch (Legia Warsaw, free transfer)

Houboulang Mendes (Fortuna Sittard, transfer fee unknown)

Junior Kadile (Almere City, loan)

Mardochée Miguel (Servette U21)

Malek Ishuayed (Servette U21) Show more

Departures Alexis Antunes (Göztepe, 537,000 euros)

Théo Magnin (Red Star FC, free transfer)

Leart Zuka (Grand-Saconnex, loan)

Mattéo Anselme (Grand-Saconnex, loan)

Keyan Varela (Greuther Fürth, loan)

Anthony Baron (Yverdon Sport, transfer fee unknown) Show more

Grasshopper Club Zurich

Additions Mouhamed El Bachir Ngom (FC Riga, 600,000 euros)

Sven Köhler (Eintracht Braunschweig, 300,000 euros)

Luka Mikulic (HSK Posusje, 240,000 euros)

Ismajl Beka (FC Luzern, transfer fee unknown)

Anderson Rodríguez (Racing Club Montevideo, transfer fee unknown)

Michael Frey (Queens Park Rangers, transfer fee unknown)

Emmanuel Tsimba (YB, loan)

Maximilian Ullmann (unassigned)

Laurent Seji (Rapperswil-Jona, end of loan) Show more

Departures Mathieu Choinière (LAFC, 820,000 euros)

Tomás Verón Lupi (Club Nacional, loan)

Loris Giandomenico (Rapperswil-Jona, loan)

Anderson Rodríguez (FC Wacker, loan)

Florian Hoxha (Etoile Carouge, loan)

Nikolas Muci (Mantova, loan) Show more

FC Winterthur

Additions Rhodri Smith (YB, loan)

Mirlind Kryeziu (unassociated)

Emmanuel Essiam (FC Basel, loan) Show more

Departures Brian Beyer (FC Vaduz, loan)

Marvin Martins (unassociated) Show more

*All information on transfers from "Transfermarkt"