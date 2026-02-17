The transfer window in the Super League closed on Monday evening. Which teams have upgraded their squads this winter and who is relying more on the players they already have? Here is the big overview.
FC Basel had planned to sign a new center forward in the winter. The Bebbi did not find what they were looking for - only 18-year-old Giacomo Koloto was brought over to the pros from FCB's U21 team.
Instead, YB upgraded its attacking options. Although the Bernese have the most prolific scorers in the league this season in Christian Fassnacht (15 goals) and Chris Bedia (13 goals). Congolese international Samuel Essende, who has made 14 appearances in the Bundesliga for Augsburg this season, is coming to Bern for 3 million euros. YB have also signed two new full-backs, Stefan Bukinac (2.5 million euros) and Yan Valery (loan).
No club has spent more money this winter than Young Boys. FC Basel made the most money (10.5 million euros) thanks to the transfer of Jonas Adjetey to VfL Wolfsburg. His replacement in Basel is Becir Omeragic, himself a seven-time Swiss international.
FC Zurich is also cashing in. Almost 8 million euros were paid for the sales of Jahnoah Markelo, Junior Ligue and Mariano Gómez. FCZ underwent yet another upheaval following the departure of sporting director Milos Malenovic. The Zurich club made a total of 17 changes in the winter.
Senstionsleader Thun, FC Lucerne and bottom-placed Winterthur, on the other hand, are relying on tried-and-tested forces.
FC Thun
Additions
- Furkan Dursun (Rapid Vienna, 400,000 euros*)
- Tim Spycher (FC Basel, transfer fee unknown)
- Adam Ilic (FC Thun U21)
Departures
- Layton Stewart (AFC Wimbledon, loan)
FC St.Gallen
Additions
- Colin Kleine-Bekel (VfL Bochum, loan)
- Antonio Verinac (VfB Lübeck, transfer fee unknown)
- Yannick Bujard (FC Wil, transfer fee unknown)
- Bela Dumrath (Stuttgarter Kickers, end of loan)
- Kevin Csoboth (Genclerbirligi, end of loan)
Departures
- Stephan Ambrosius (Karlsruher SC, loan, loan fee: 50,000 euros)
- Albert Vallci (Sturm Graz, free transfer)
- Shkelqim Vladi (FC Lugano, end of loan)
FC Lugano
Additions
- Hannes Delcroix (FC Burnley, free transfer)
- Carbone (Flamengo, transfer fee unknown)
Departures
- Ayman El Wafi (Wydad AC, 1 million euros)
- Ousmane Doumbia (Yverdon Sport, free transfer)
- Alexandre Parsemain (SM Caen, loan)
- Fotis Pseftis (Alemania Aachen, loan)
- Shkelqim Vladi (FC Aarau, loan)
FC Basel
Additions
- Becir Omeragic (Montpellier, 2.25 million euros)
- Julien Duranville (Dortmund, loan, loan fee: 250,000 euros)
- Giacomo Koloto (FC Basel U21)
Departures
- Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg, 9.5 million euros)
- Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, loan, loan fee: 1 million euros)
- Tim Spycher (Thun, transfer fee unknown)
- Noah Streit (Montréal, transfer fee unknown)
- Juan Carlos Gauto (Platense, loan)
- Adrian Leon Barisic (SC Braga, loan)
- Junior Zé (Midtjylland, loan)
- Emmanuel Essiam (FC Winterthur, loan)
FC Sion
Additions
- Franck Surdez (KAA Gent, 1.3 million euros)
- Simon Caillet (FC Basel U21, transfer fee unknown)
- Ryan Kessler (FC Aarau, transfer fee unknown)
- Dejan Djokic (Debrecen, end of loan)
Departures
- Théo Bouchlarhem (Etoile Carouge, transfer fee unknown)
- Belmar Joseph (Monterey Bay, loan)
- Gabriele Mulazzi (Juve Next Gen, loan)
- Dinis Rodrigues (Penafiel, loan)
BSC Young Boys
Additions
- Samuel Essende (FC Augsburg, 3 million euros)
- Stefan Bukinac (Vojvodina, 2.5 million euros)
- Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)
- Ardian Bajrami (Skeid, end of loan)
Departures
- Emmanuel Tsimba (Grasshoppers, loan)
- Janis Lüthi (Rapperswil-Jona, loan)
- Rhodri Smith (FC Winterthur, loan)
FC Lucerne
Additions
- None
Departures
- Diego Heller (SC Cham, free transfer)
- Ismajl Beka (Grasshoppers, transfer fee unknown)
- Iwan Hegglin (SC Cham, transfer fee unknown)
Lausanne-Sport
Additions
- Omar Janneh (Atlético Madrileño, 2 million euros)
- Theo Bergvall (Djurgården, 900,000 euros)
- Sékou Koné (Manchester United U21, loan)
- Dircssi Ngonzo (Stade Nyonnais, end of loan)
Departures
- Bryan Okoh (Auxerre, 2.55 million euros)
- Manuel Polster (TSV Havelse, free transfer)
- Tim Hottiger (Xamax, loan)
FC Zurich
Additions
- Ivan Cavaleiro (CD Tondela, free transfer)
- Chris Kablan (Akritas Chlorakas, free transfer)
- Alexander Hack (RB New York, free transfer)
- Valon Berisha (LASK, transfer fee unknown)
- Cosimo Fiorini (FC Zurich U21)
- Daniel Ihendu (FC Zurich U21)
- Jill Stiel (FC Zurich U21)
- Nevio Di Giusto (FC Vaduz, end of loan)
Departures
- Jahnoah Markelo (Coventry City, 5 million euros)
- Junior Ligue (Venezia, 2.5 million euros)
- Mariano Gómez (Ferencváros, 300,000 euros)
- Steven Zuber (Atromitos Athens, free transfer)
- Milan Rodic (OFK Belgrade, free transfer)
- Nemanja Tosic (Anorthosis, free transfer)
- Vincent Nvendo (Xamax, transfer fee unknown)
- Lisandru Tramoni (unassigned)
- Isaiah Okafor (FC Zurich U21)
Servette FC
Additions
- Marco Burch (Legia Warsaw, free transfer)
- Houboulang Mendes (Fortuna Sittard, transfer fee unknown)
- Junior Kadile (Almere City, loan)
- Mardochée Miguel (Servette U21)
- Malek Ishuayed (Servette U21)
Departures
- Alexis Antunes (Göztepe, 537,000 euros)
- Théo Magnin (Red Star FC, free transfer)
- Leart Zuka (Grand-Saconnex, loan)
- Mattéo Anselme (Grand-Saconnex, loan)
- Keyan Varela (Greuther Fürth, loan)
- Anthony Baron (Yverdon Sport, transfer fee unknown)
Grasshopper Club Zurich
Additions
- Mouhamed El Bachir Ngom (FC Riga, 600,000 euros)
- Sven Köhler (Eintracht Braunschweig, 300,000 euros)
- Luka Mikulic (HSK Posusje, 240,000 euros)
- Ismajl Beka (FC Luzern, transfer fee unknown)
- Anderson Rodríguez (Racing Club Montevideo, transfer fee unknown)
- Michael Frey (Queens Park Rangers, transfer fee unknown)
- Emmanuel Tsimba (YB, loan)
- Maximilian Ullmann (unassigned)
- Laurent Seji (Rapperswil-Jona, end of loan)
Departures
- Mathieu Choinière (LAFC, 820,000 euros)
- Tomás Verón Lupi (Club Nacional, loan)
- Loris Giandomenico (Rapperswil-Jona, loan)
- Anderson Rodríguez (FC Wacker, loan)
- Florian Hoxha (Etoile Carouge, loan)
- Nikolas Muci (Mantova, loan)
FC Winterthur
Additions
- Rhodri Smith (YB, loan)
- Mirlind Kryeziu (unassociated)
- Emmanuel Essiam (FC Basel, loan)
Departures
- Brian Beyer (FC Vaduz, loan)
- Marvin Martins (unassociated)
*All information on transfers from "Transfermarkt"