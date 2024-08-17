  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Cup Basel celebrate a resounding win at second-division side ++ YB finally want their first win of the season in Valais

Jan Arnet

17.8.2024

Thierno Barry scores three times in Basel's resounding victory.
Keystone

After the victories in the Super League against GC (3:0) and Servette (6:0), FC Basel also achieved a clear victory in the first round of the Swiss Cup with an 8:0 win at second-division club Subingen.

17.8.2024

The outstanding man was Thierno Barry, who scored a flawless hat-trick in the first half. The 21-year-old Frenchman has already scored eight goals in four games this season. Albian Ajeti also seems to have found his scoring touch again. After a brace against Servette, he also scored two goals against Subingen.

The Super League teams in action

No surprises in the Cup. Winterthur and Yverdon hold their own

