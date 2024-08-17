Thierno Barry scores three times in Basel's resounding victory. Keystone

After the victories in the Super League against GC (3:0) and Servette (6:0), FC Basel also achieved a clear victory in the first round of the Swiss Cup with an 8:0 win at second-division club Subingen.

Jan Arnet

The outstanding man was Thierno Barry, who scored a flawless hat-trick in the first half. The 21-year-old Frenchman has already scored eight goals in four games this season. Albian Ajeti also seems to have found his scoring touch again. After a brace against Servette, he also scored two goals against Subingen.

