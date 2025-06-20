"It's not easy to judge things from the outside. But of course I'm aware of some things and can say: there's a rumbling in the team." These are the words of former national team coach Inka Grings.

Lia Wälti only has a weary smile to offer. "I always find it exciting how things like that come out. If there's one thing that sets us apart, it's our team spirit. We have a very extroverted team. Players who love to talk, dance, sing and laugh. We have a very good atmosphere, we all stick together."

There are also difficult days, for example when an important player like Luana Bühler has to leave the national team, as happened on Monday. "But we've always been characterized by the fact that we have characters who keep the team together. We have a smile on our faces and are just incredibly excited about tomorrow," says Wälti - and continues: "There's no bad mood in the team and I don't know where that comes from. But that doesn't really matter. What's important is what we feel in the team and everything is absolutely fine. We're just happy."