As reported by "Blick", FC Basel are on the verge of signing striker Michael Gregoritsch. The 31-year-old Austrian is set to join FCB on loan from Brøndby.

The long-serving Bundesliga striker left SC Freiburg for Denmark in the summer for CHF 1.5 million. He had previously also played for Hoffenheim, St. Pauli, Bochum, HSV, Schalke 04 and Augsburg. In 270 Bundesliga games, Gregoritsch scored 59 goals and set up a further 25.

According to Blick, the loan agreement is on the "home straight".