Fabio Celestini, coach of FC Basel, has every reason to be happy at the moment Keystone

After another strong performance, FC Basel are on the verge of their first championship title in eight years. Players, coaches and even opponents are impressed by FCB's current form.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When Servette's goalie Joël Mall is asked by "Blue" about the reasons for Basel's clear 5:1 victory, his gaze wanders briefly to the Muttenzer Curve. "You can hear one reason right now. The energy that the fans bring to St. Jakob-Park: You hardly ever find that in Switzerland. The team let it carry them away." His team had kept up well for a long time, but after Xherdan Shaqiri's opening goal, the Servettien completely lost their stride.

"You have to compliment the Baslers," says Mall. "Anyone who looked at their faces saw their complete conviction." However, Mall did not want to congratulate FCB on the title just yet. Even if it is almost impossible to catch up with them in their current form.

The 5:1 against Servette was the sixth championship win in a row, with the Cup final in between. Basel earned these successes with often dominant performances. After a long period this season in the Swiss league in which no club was able to really convince and pull away at the top, Fabio Celestini's team is currently playing a class above the rest.

In any case, the coach has been raving about their performances in recent weeks. "After the fantastic Cup semi-final, we also put in a fantastic first half against Servette. This team is incredible," said Celestini. "The players show time and time again that they enjoy playing football. And I enjoy watching them do it." The 49-year-old, who won the Cup with Luzern in 2021, is now on the verge of his first league title as coach.

Celestini may have avoided the championship question by referring to the mathematical possibilities, but he too is probably aware that the big celebration on Barfüsserplatz can now be planned. Basel could even clinch their first league title since 2017 as early as next weekend. If FCB win away against Lugano on Saturday and Servette pick up at most a point at home against YB the following day, Basel will be Swiss champions on May 11.

Albian Ajeti, who ended his six-month goal drought against Servette, put it in a nutshell: "We can only stand in our own way. If we play like we have in recent weeks, everything should go according to plan."