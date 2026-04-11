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FCB game in Thun postponed Basel dressing room completely destroyed in fire at St. Jakob-Park

SDA

11.4.2026 - 10:28

A fire broke out in the dressing room at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on Friday evening
A fire broke out in the dressing room at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on Friday evening
Keystone

The Swiss Football League (SFL) has postponed the Super League match between Thun and Basel, which was scheduled for 8.30 p.m. this Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

11.04.2026, 10:28

11.04.2026, 11:05

This is due to a fire in the first team's dressing room at Basel's St. Jakob-Park on Friday evening, which caused considerable material damage. The reason for the fire "has not yet been fully clarified", writes FCB in a press release.

There was extensive damage to property, but fortunately no one was injured. The Basel club also wrote in the press release: "The fire with heavy smoke caused considerable damage and completely destroyed the entire dressing room area of the first team." The coach's office, the team manager's office, the physio areas, showers and sanitary facilities were also damaged.

According to the league, FC Basel currently has no operational match and medical equipment available for the away game in Thun. The SFL management therefore granted a corresponding request from the club and approved the postponement due to force majeure, based on an article in the match regulations.

A new date for the match has not yet been set.

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