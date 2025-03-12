The FC Basel women's team advances to the cup final Keystone

The women of FC Basel beat defending champions Servette Chênois on penalties in the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup. The final will be a clash with record winners Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the clash between the best women's teams in Switzerland at the moment - Basel lead the league ahead of Geneva, who are level on points - the score was 1-1 after 120 minutes. The visitors from German-speaking Switzerland ultimately had the better nerves from the penalty spot and are back in the final for the first time since 2015.

Just like ten years ago, Basel will face Zurich in the final. The record winners lived up to their role as favorites in their home game against lower-ranked Yverdon, beating the NLB leaders 2-0.

In the final on March 29 at home in the Letzigrund, Zurich will be aiming to win their 16th Cup, which would put them ahead of Young Boys. Basel won the trophy for the only time so far in 2014.