Albian Ajeti remains loyal to FC Basel and extends his contract by three years until 2028 Keystone

Albian Ajeti is staying at FC Basel. The 28-year-old striker has extended his contract, which expires in the summer, by three years until 2028.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ajeti returned to his training club for the second time in 2024 and contributed a total of nine goals in the first championship season since 2017 up until the final matchday.