FC Basel face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League play-off. The Danish champions win the second leg of the third qualifying round at home against Malmö with a 5:0 gala.

A week after the goalless draw in the first leg in Sweden, Mohamed Elyounoussi of all people played a decisive role in Copenhagen's commanding victory. The former FC Basel player scored the 3:0 shortly after the break and provided the assist for the 2:0 and 4:0 goals,

The Norwegian will now face his former club again in the play-off. FC Basel will first play at home in St. Jakob-Park on August 20, before the second leg in the Danish capital a week later.

FCB have never played FC Copenhagen in their history. Like Basel, the Danes also won the double last season. In the current qualifying phase of the Champions League, they have yet to concede a goal after four games.

