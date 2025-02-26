FCB head coach Fabio Celestini with his assistant coach Davide Callà (left). Picture: Keystone

On Tuesday it was announced that Stephan Lichtsteiner would not be available as assistant coach for the national team. Now FCB co-coach Davide Callà is considered the top favorite - and has apparently been given the green light by FC Basel.

Luca Betschart

The search for a new assistant to national team coach Murat Yakin is in full swing. On Tuesday, it is announced that Stephan Lichtsteiner has turned down the job. "We have spoken to each other," says Lichtsteiner, who is currently coach at first division club Wettswil-Bonstetten. "I have decided that I am not available for this position at the moment."

The new top favorite is now Davide Callà, the current assistant coach of FC Basel. Callà was already a preferred candidate a year ago, but in the end the choice fell on Giorgio Contini, who has since left for Young Boys.

FCB gives the green light

After Callà was apparently not enthused by the offer of a six-month contract and compensation of several hundred francs per day with the national team, the association improved its offer. A double mandate is now planned for the national team test matches in March. Callà is to remain with FCB until the end of the season and then move to the national team squad.

Until now, however, FCB has ruled out a dual mandate for its assistant coach, and head coach Fabio Celestini was also less than enthusiastic about the poaching rumors in January. Now the rethink: according to information from "Blick", Callà has been given the green light for the move.

According to the report, Fabio Celestini's assistant is set to make his first appearance for the national team in March in a dual role for the test matches against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg and then join Murat Yakin's staff permanently at the end of the season. The deal is to be finalized after the FCB Cup match against Etoile Carouge on Wednesday, but before the Super League match against Sion on Saturday.

Videos from the department