Leaves FC Basel after winning the double: Leon Avdullahu (right) Keystone

Leon Avdullahu is leaving FC Basel and moving to the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old midfielder has signed a long-term contract with TSG Hoffenheim.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After two years in the Super League, Basel's home-grown talent is taking the next step in his career. The Swiss-Kosovan dual national became an undisputed regular at FCB last season, winning the double.

According to media reports, the transfer fee for the Solothurn native amounts to around eight million euros (excluding bonus payments).