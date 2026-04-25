St. Gallen celebrate after scoring the winning goal in the 63rd minute Keystone

In the quarter-final first leg of the Women's Super League play-offs, Basel lost 0:1 in St. Gallen, while Servette and YB lived up to their role as favorites and won away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel, who finished the qualifiers in 3rd place, were beaten 1-0 at St. Gallen (6th). Yael Aeberhard scored the only goal of the game after 63 minutes.

Cup and qualification winners Servette Chênois go into the second leg with a small cushion. The Geneva side had more trouble than expected in Aarau and only won 2:1, but a goal from Alketa Rama shortly before the end kept Aarau's hopes of a big surprise alive. However, it will take an exploit in the second leg from the underdogs: Servette did not lose any of their nine home games in the qualifiers.

YB showed no mercy against Rapperswil-Jona and won 1-0 in eastern Switzerland, with Maja Jelcic putting the champions and Cup finalists on the road to victory shortly before the break.

The second legs will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2.