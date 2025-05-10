During the Eurovision Song Contest, Barfüsserplatz in Basel will be known as "Eurovision Square". Keystone

The city of Basel has shown itself open to a championship celebration for FC Basel on Sunday during the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) celebrations. Should Basel become Swiss champions, music would give way to football on Barfüsserplatz on Sunday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, the championship title does not depend on FC Basel. Servette are unlikely to win against the Bernese Young Boys on Sunday. Nothing would then stand in the way of a celebration on Barfüsserplatz, wrote the canton of Basel-Stadt in a press release on Saturday evening. It described it as a new "highlight of the ESC start program".

Should this happen, the music on the stage at Barfüsserplatz would stop at 7.30 pm - around an hour earlier than planned, according to the canton. He thanked the artists and the audience for their flexibility. The team will appear on the balcony at Barfüsserplatz from 8.30 p.m. at the earliest and be celebrated by the fans.

The fact that Basel will win the title is hardly up for discussion. It's more about the timing. For FCB, it would be the 21st championship title in the club's history and the first since 2017. The last title win, the 13th Cup victory, dates back to 2019.

The ESC will kick off in Basel on Sunday afternoon. As part of the opening ceremony, the 37 participating delegations will parade through Basel's city center. The accompanying program - including several stages in the city - has already begun on Saturday.