FC Basel is losing a great figure of identification. Taulant Xhaka, who has spent practically his entire career at FCB, wants to end his professional career at the end of the season.

Sandro Zappella

Xhaka joined FCB's youth academy in 2003 and worked his way up to the first team. With the exception of a one-and-a-half-year loan to Grasshoppers, the central defender has always played for the red and blue. He currently has 406 competitive matches to his name. With FCB, he won the Swiss championship six times and the cup four times, as well as one cup win with GC.

This season, he has only made twelve appearances, mostly as a substitute. Xhaka was only in the starting eleven once in the championship and twice in the cup. He has now approached the club and asked for his contract to be terminated, the club writes in a statement.

Taulant Xhaka played for Switzerland up to U21 level, but then took a different path to his brother Granit, who is one and a half years younger. Due to the strong competition in his position in the "Nati", Taulant Xhaka decided to play for Albania from then on. The 2016 European Championship saw a brotherly duel between Taulant and Granit, which Switzerland won 1:0.

Quotes on Xhaka's retirement

Taulant Xhaka

"Everything I've been able to experience with this club so far still feels like a dream to me - especially as a Basel player. I was able to experience so many wonderful moments at FCB, had so many great teammates in the dressing room and was able to play against the best footballers in the world. It was always important to me that I could decide for myself when to stop playing football and I have now come to the conclusion that summer is the right time. I'll be 34 at the end of March and what could be more fitting than to stop at 34, the number I've worn on my back since I was a teenager. It is important for me to emphasize that I will give my all until the summer to support and push the team on and off the pitch. FCB is back on the road to success and we want to stay there. Ideally, my time at FCB will end on the Barfi and not in the stadium - I will give my all for that until the end."

Sporting Director Daniel Stucki

"Taulant Xhaka embodies the red and blue identity like no other. Everyone knows what this city and these colors mean to him and I have the greatest respect for his career here at FCB and what he has achieved with the club. The fact that he continues to go full throttle in every training session despite less playing time recently, and that he's so happy about every win, whether he's playing or not, shows me how connected he is to this club and how much he cares about the team's sporting success. We've had very good talks in recent weeks and I can sense that he wants to go all the way until the summer. Tauli is an absolute team player, he supports the team and especially the young players and he knows what it takes to be successful. I have a lot of respect for his decision to end his professional career in the summer at a time when the club is back on its feet."