After half a season with FC Schaffhausen, FC Basel's Adriano Onyegbule (right) has been loaned out to FC Vaduz for the second half of the season Keystone

Adriano Onyegbule, who is under contract with FC Basel, will also be loaned out to the Challenge League for the second half of the season. The 18-year-old attacking player will play for Vaduz until the summer of 2025.

The Liechtenstein side, who are ranked fourth, do not have an option to buy the German, who played twelve games for Schaffhausen until the winter and scored one goal.