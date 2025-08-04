FC Basel knows its last hurdle on the way to the Champions League. The Swiss champions will face Copenhagen or Malmö. YB also know their potential opponents in the Europa League play-offs.

The draw in Nyon could have gone better for Basel. Copenhagen has the second-highest UEFA coefficient of the seeded teams after Bodö/Glimt. The 16-time Danish champions played in the top flight in 2022/23 and 2023/24. Last season, Copenhagen advanced to the round of 16 in the Conference League, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Chelsea. Malmö last reached the Champions League in the 2021/22 season, with both teams advancing to the second qualifying round.

Double winners Basel will be hoping to reach the league or group stage of Europe's biggest club competition for the first time since 2017.

The first leg will take place on August 19 or 20 in Basel, with the second leg on August 26 or 27 in Denmark or Sweden.

The matches drawn in the Champions League play-offs. UEFA

YB will face Kairat Almaty or Slovan Bratislava

In the Europa League play-off, Young Boys will face Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan or Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia. YB, which inherited the European Cup place from cup winners Basel as the third-placed team in the last championship, will thus face a team that is currently still competing in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Kazakh champions have reached a European group stage once so far: Almaty met Basel and others in the Conference League in 2021/22 and lost twice. The club from Bern has fond memories of Slovan Bratislava: When YB qualified for the Champions League in 2021/22, the team beat the Slovakians (0:0, 3:2), among others, in the qualifiers.

YB will face Kairat Almaty and Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League play-offs. UEFA

Servette could face Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia or Breidablik from Iceland in the play-off. To do so, however, the Geneva side, who have dismissed coach Thomas Häberli after their poor start to the season, must first eliminate Utrecht.

The first legs will take place on August 21, the second legs on August 28. Both YB and Servette - should they progress - will first play away from home.

High hurdles in the Conference League

The Swiss teams would face difficult opponents in the Conference League play-offs. Servette would be particularly hard hit. Geneva, who face Utrecht in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday, should do everything in their power to win the clash. If they lose, Servette would have to face Panathinaikos Athens or Shakhtar Donetsk to advance to the Conference League stage. However, both teams are stronger than Utrecht.

The situation is different for Lausanne, Lugano and Vaduz. They could be eliminated before the play-off round. If they prevail, however, there are also high hurdles to overcome on the way to the European fall.

Lausanne would face Besiktas from Turkey or St. Patrick's from Ireland. Lugano would have to deal with Austria Vienna or the Czech team Banik Ostrava. Vaduz would have it easiest: the Liechtenstein side would play against the Bulgarians from Levski Sofia or Sabah from Azerbaijan in the play-off. The first legs will take place on August 21, the second legs on August 28.

