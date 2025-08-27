Will Shaqiri strike again tonight? Keystone

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the play-off, FC Basel travel to the Parken Stadium. Copenhagen will be tough to beat there - Basel will need a brilliant performance to advance to the league phase of the Champions League.

No time? blue News summarizes for you First leg: Basel started strongly, Shaqiri scored from the penalty spot. Shortly before the break, Copenhagen equalized after a mistake by Hitz. A late goal by the Danes did not count.

Starting position: 1:1 leaves everything open, but Copenhagen have the advantage because they are playing at home.

Parken Stadium: Copenhagen are extremely strong at home and have been hard to beat for years. Swiss teams have never won there.

Experience: Copenhagen bring significantly more Champions League experience to the second leg.

Key player: Defender Gabriel Pereira equalized and impressed in the first leg.

First leg with highs and lows

FC Basel got off to a promising start in the first leg at St. Jakob-Park. Xherdan Shaqiri converted a penalty early on and caused jubilation in the stadium. But shortly before the break, goalkeeper Marwin Hitz made a mistake that allowed Copenhagen to equalize. In the final phase, the Danes looked fresher and pushed for victory, but a goal by Andreas Cornelius was disallowed for offside.

The 1:1 result leaves everything open - but the starting position is more in Copenhagen's favor. The Danish champions are considered to be particularly strong in their own stadium. The "Parken" has been a fortress for years, where many international opponents have had no chance. Even Swiss teams have never been able to win there. The atmosphere, the fans and the home strength make the stadium a difficult place for any visiting team.

Copenhagen had air superiority and won 71% of header duels. KEYSTONE

Fortress "Parking"

For Basel, there is also the fact that Copenhagen have more experience in the Champions League. Many of their players have played on this stage before, whereas few of Basel's players are familiar with such moments. One of the most striking players in the first leg was Copenhagen defender Gabriel Pereira, who not only scored the equalizer but also impressed defensively.

Despite all the omens, many things are possible in football. Basel have often shown that they can rise above themselves in big games. A passionate performance, strong nerves and perhaps a little bit of luck will be needed to survive the second leg. In any case, the fans can look forward to an intense evening at the Parken Stadium.

