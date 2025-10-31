After the opening match and the final of the Women's European Championship 2025, Basel wants to be the venue for another major European football match soon Keystone

After an unsuccessful attempt for 2027, the Swiss Football Association (SFA) wants to bid again to host the Women's Champions League final.

The most important event in European club football should come to Basel in 2028 or 2029.

The SFA, together with the City of Basel and FC Basel, must submit the final bid documents to UEFA by June 10, 2026. The Executive Committee of the European Football Association will decide on the awarding of the final in September 2026.

In addition to Basel, Lyon, Bilbao and Istanbul are currently in the running for 2028 and Lyon, Dublin and Cardiff for 2029. The next women's Champions League final will take place in Oslo on the penultimate weekend in May, with Warsaw hosting the event in 2027.