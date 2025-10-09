  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Home game instead of away Basel play Cup round of 16 against Grand-Saconnex at St. Jakob Park

SDA

9.10.2025 - 11:24

FC Basel with captain Xherdan Shaqiri (center) will play the Cup round of 16 against Grand-Saconnex in front of a home crowd.
FC Basel with captain Xherdan Shaqiri (center) will play the Cup round of 16 against Grand-Saconnex in front of a home crowd.
Keystone

The round of 16 matches in the Swiss Cup have been definitively scheduled. The only significant adjustment compared to the program after the draw concerns FC Basel's change of venue.

Keystone-SDA

09.10.2025, 11:24

09.10.2025, 11:46

Basel will now play their match against Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League at home in St. Jakob Park on Thursday, December 4. On the same day, Challenge League leaders Aarau will host FC Sion.

The games Stade Nyonnais - Neuchâtel Xamax, Cham (Promotion League) - Grasshoppers and Lausanne-Ouchy - Winterthur are scheduled for Tuesday, December 2. On Wednesday, December 3, the games Rapperswil-Jona - St. Gallen, Yverdon - Lausanne-Sport and Zug (1st division) - Lucerne will follow.

More from the department

Striker beckons for record. Will Embolo set an almost 100-year-old national team record against Sweden?

Striker beckons for recordWill Embolo set an almost 100-year-old national team record against Sweden?

After incidents at the Stuttgart game. UEFA punishes FC Basel with a fine and a suspended corner ban

After incidents at the Stuttgart gameUEFA punishes FC Basel with a fine and a suspended corner ban

Boca Juniors. Lucas Blondel's coach dies

Boca JuniorsLucas Blondel's coach dies