FC Basel with captain Xherdan Shaqiri (center) will play the Cup round of 16 against Grand-Saconnex in front of a home crowd. Keystone

The round of 16 matches in the Swiss Cup have been definitively scheduled. The only significant adjustment compared to the program after the draw concerns FC Basel's change of venue.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel will now play their match against Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League at home in St. Jakob Park on Thursday, December 4. On the same day, Challenge League leaders Aarau will host FC Sion.

The games Stade Nyonnais - Neuchâtel Xamax, Cham (Promotion League) - Grasshoppers and Lausanne-Ouchy - Winterthur are scheduled for Tuesday, December 2. On Wednesday, December 3, the games Rapperswil-Jona - St. Gallen, Yverdon - Lausanne-Sport and Zug (1st division) - Lucerne will follow.