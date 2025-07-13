On Sunday, the Netherlands and France will meet in the last European Championship group match at St. Jakob-Park. Basel is preparing for a big football festival with several thousand Oranje fans.

Syl Battistuzzi

Hours before the start of the match, thousands of fans are expected in Basel's city center - especially supporters of the Netherlands dressed in bright orange. The organizers are expecting over 6000 Oranje fans

One thing is clear: the Oranje fans will create a great atmosphere - but can they also speak Swiss German? blue Sport did the test at the Elftal's second match (0:4 against England) in Zurich (see video above).

Memories of the 2008 European Championship

Basel already experienced what a gigantic fan march with several thousand Holland supporters looks like at the 2008 European Men's Championship, when thousands of Holland fans turned the city bright orange - an unforgettable moment in the summer of football. Numerous fans from the region close to the border are also expected to join the French team.

Holland defender Kerstin Casparij says: "The support is really important for us. When we walk onto the pitch and the stadium is mostly orange, it feels like we're playing with twelve players. Every time they start cheering, it's a great feeling. And that makes it quite difficult for the opposition."