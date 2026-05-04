In the end, St. Gallen can celebrate reaching the semi-finals Keystone

FC St. Gallen, not FC Basel, will contest the women's Super League play-off semi-finals against Young Boys. As expected, FC Basel lost the second leg of the quarter-final last weekend 0:3 forfeit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the one hand, FCB fielded an unqualified player, and on the other, made too many substitutions.

FC Basel could have lodged an appeal against the forfeit decision, but "in the interests of sport, has decided not to appeal so that league play can continue as planned", as FCB writes. However, the incident will be dealt with internally and internal processes will be reviewed to ensure that such a mistake does not happen again, it added.

The semi-finals will take place over the next two weekends.