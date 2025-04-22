The Super League championship round opens with Basel-Servette on the weekend of May 3-4. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Football League publishes the schedule for the last five rounds. A preliminary decision could be made in the first round of the championship round. Leaders Basel will host rivals Servette.

Basel start the championship round with a six-point lead - and play in the first round (the 34th round in total) on Sunday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. against Servette, their first rivals. A home win would put Basel at least eight points ahead of Young Boys and nine ahead of Servette. The Young Boys visit Lausanne on May 3.

FC Lausanne-Sport will be the only team to play 20 home games this season. On the other hand, FC St. Gallen will only play 18 games at home. The other 10 Super League clubs will all play the "normal" number of 19 home games this season.

It is also striking that Young Boys, currently in third place, have to travel to Geneva (2nd) three times this season.

The Championship Group is not only about the title, but also about at least four European starting places.

The relegation round also comes down to the wire. Winterthur, who are bottom of the table, kick off their campaign against Grasshoppers on Saturday, May 3.

