FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki brings in Joe Mendes (l.), another full-back IMAGO/Bildbyran

FC Basel continues to upgrade. Right-back Joe Mendes is joining the club on loan from SC Braga.

SDA

The 21-year-old Swede, who has made one appearance for the senior national team, is a further reinforcement for the wing-backs. On Friday, Basel had already signed left-back Moussa Cissé from VfB Stuttgart.

The contract of Mendes, who made five appearances in the Champions League last season, includes an option to buy.

