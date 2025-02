Daniel Asiedu joins FCB. Screenshot X/FCBasel

FC Basel signs a central defender on "Deadline Day". The 20-year-old Daniel Asiedu arrives at the Rheinknie from Ghana with a contract until 2026.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Asiedu received his footballing education at Berekum Chelsea FC, where Jonas Adjetey and Emanuel Essiam also moved to FCB. The young defender, who is still recovering from an injury, will initially gain match practice with the U21s before moving up to the first team.