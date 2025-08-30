Coach Ludovic Magnin now knows when his FC Basel will play where Keystone

FC Basel open the league phase in the Europa League with an away match against SC Freiburg. Kick-off is on Wednesday, September 24, at 9.00 pm.

24 hours later, Young Boys will also be in action for the first time, at home against Panathinaikos Athens.

The European Cup fixture list published by UEFA on Saturday brings FCB's next highlight just over a week later with a home game against VfB Stuttgart. Ludovic Magnin's team will then travel to Lyon on October 23 for the third matchday. Aston Villa will host Basel in the 6th round on December 11.

The last four matchdays are tough for YB. On November 27, they travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa, on December 11, Lille with French record goalscorer Olivier Giroud come to the Wankdorf, on January 22, Lille's league rivals Lyon are guests in Bern and YB play in Stuttgart on January 29 to conclude the league phase. Basel have a home game against Viktoria Pilsen in the final round.

Lausanne-Sport have their highlight of the league phase in the Conference League in the 6th and final round on December 18 with a home game against Fiorentina. Peter Zeidler's team also have a home game on matchday 1, against Iceland's Breidablik Kopavogur.

The European Cup match schedule in detail:

League phase of the Europa League. Matchday 1. Wednesday, September 24. 21.00: Freiburg - Basel. Thursday, September 25. 21.00: Young Boys - Panathinaikos. - Matchday 2. Thursday, October 2. 18.45: Steaua Bucharest - Young Boys. 21.00: Basel - Stuttgart. - Matchday 3. Thursday, October 23. 18.45: Lyon - Basel. 21.00: Young Boys - Ludogorez Rasgrad. - Matchday 4. Thursday, November 6. 18.45: Basel - Steaua Bucharest. 21.00: PAOK Saloniki - Young Boys.

Matchday 5. Thursday, November 27. 18.45: Aston Villa - Young Boys. 21.00: Genk - Basel. - Matchday 6. Thursday, December 11. 18.45: Young Boys - Lille. 21.00: Basel - Aston Villa. - Matchday 7. Thursday, January 22. 18.45: Young Boys - Lyon. 21.00: Salzburg - Basel. - Matchday 8. Thursday, January 29. 21.00: Stuttgart - Young Boys. Basel - Viktoria Pilsen.

League phase of the Conference League. Matchday 1. Thursday, October 2. 18.45: Lausanne-Sport - Breidablik Kopavogur (ISL). - Matchday 2. Thursday, October 23: 21.00: Hamruns Spartans (MLT) - Lausanne-Sport. - Matchday 3. Thursday, November 6. 21.00: Lausanne-Sport - Omonoia Nicosia. - Matchday 4. Thursday, November 27. 18.45: Lech Poznan - Lausanne-Sport. - Matchday 5. Thursday, December 11. 21.00: Kuopio (FIN) - Lausanne-Sport. - Matchday 6. Thursday, December 18. 21.00: Lausanne-Sport - Fiorentina.