Eleven weeks after the final, Basel and Biel meet again in the Cup. There are also several cantonal derbies in the first round.

FC St. Gallen come through the first round of the Cup with a resounding victory. The Super League leaders beat third-division side Walenstadt 13:0.

FC St. Gallen opened the scoring after 56 seconds and then showed what a difference of six leagues makes in Swiss football. The top scorer was Aliou Baldé, who scored three times between the 55th and 61st minute (from 6-0 to 8-0). The in-form Alessandro Vogt and Enoch Owusu scored two goals each.

FCSG missed out on the record cup win in the club's history by two goals: three years ago, they started their cup campaign with a 15-0 win over Rorschach-Goldach.

Replay of the Cup final

It was the biggest surprise so far in the 100th edition of the competition: last spring, FC Biel was the first team from the third-highest division to reach the cup final. The outsiders did very well in the final, keeping the match balanced for a long time, but were beaten 3:1 after a strong fight.

The Seelanders are also the clear underdogs in the new clash. Several key players, such as final goalscorer Brian Beyer, have left the team, meaning that Biel has had to make a new line-up. In addition, the club from the Promotion League has given up the right to play at home, as an artificial pitch is being laid in the Tissot Arena. Accordingly, double winners Basel will do everything in their home St. Jakob-Park to reduce the tension this time.

