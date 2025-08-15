Eleven weeks after the final, Basel and Biel meet again in the Cup. There will also be several cantonal derbies in the first round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the biggest surprise so far in the 100th edition of the competition: last spring, FC Biel was the first team from the third-highest league to reach the cup final. The outsiders did very well in the final, keeping the match balanced for a long time, but were beaten 3:1 after a strong fight.

The Seelanders are also the clear underdogs in the new clash. Several key players, such as final goalscorer Brian Beyer, have left the team, meaning that Biel has had to make a new line-up. In addition, the club from the Promotion League has given up the right to play at home, as an artificial pitch is being laid in the Tissot Arena. Accordingly, double winners Basel will do everything in their home St. Jakob-Park to reduce the tension this time.

Saturday's games in the overview

Lucerne, Sion and Zurich through to the next round

FC Lucerne progressed through the first round of the Swiss Cup without any problems. It beat second-division side Perlen-Buchrain 3:0.

Adrian Grbic quickly put the Super League club on course at their cantonal rivals with two goals in the opening quarter of an hour. The third goal was scored by 17-year-old Andrej Vasovic before the break. In his fourth appearance for the FCL 1st team, the Swiss junior international replaced the ailing two-goal scorer Grbic early on.

Perlen-Buchrain, with the strong Noah Schnarwiler in goal, enjoyed a record crowd. 4405 people watched the match in the temporary stands in Buchrain.

On Friday, two other Super League teams, Sion and FC Zurich, were in action. Sion beat Ajoie with a commanding 2-0 victory. Liam Chipperfield and Winsley Boteli were responsible for the goals in the first half. After Kreshnik Hajrizi was sent off for an emergency brake, Sion were down to ten men for the final 30 minutes. There was no real danger any more.

FCZ had to invest considerably more against Wettswil-Bonstetten to avoid embarrassment in the 1st Cup round. The Zurich side took the lead against coach Stephan Lichtsteiner's team in the first half through Umeh Emmanuel. Wettswil improved in the second half, but were unable to equalize despite good chances. Emmanuel sealed the deal with his second goal in stoppage time.