FC Basel advance to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup. KEYSTONE

FC Basel struggled for a long time against Promotion League side Grand-Saconnex, but thanks to a 3:1 win they are through to the last eight. Sion beat YB conquerors Aarau and also reached the quarter-finals.

Tobias Benz

There will have been those who thought FC Basel would have suffered a Super-GAU in the form of an elimination against Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League in the last 16 of the Swiss Cup. Ludovic Magnin's team had appeared too insecure in recent weeks, the results were too unsatisfactory and, above all, the attacking players seemed too inhibited, rarely rewarding themselves with goals despite numerous chances.

However, the fans at St. Jakob Park, where the game was played due to the swap of home rights, did not have to wait long for goals. Bénie Traoré scored after just six minutes when he finished off a fine pass from Metinho with a shot into the far corner of the goal.

But just like that: This FC Basel is currently a fragile entity that is not brimming with self-confidence - so it can also be put in a predicament by an opponent from the third-highest Swiss league. Less than three minutes after scoring the opening goal, the Geneva side from Grand-Saconnex ventured on the offensive. With courage and a little bit of luck, they played their way to Mirko Salvi's goal - and Jules Matuvunu slotted home.

It could have been a harbinger of a black evening from Basel's point of view - but FCB's two wingers had something against it: Philip Otele (58') and Traoré (68'), without the rested captain Xherdan Shaqiri, ensured the decision in favour of the heavy favourites, who did nothing more than do their duty on this evening.

Controversial Sion goal in Aarau

In the second game of the evening, FC Sion secured their last quarter-final ticket with a 3:1 win in Aarau. The visitors' opening goal in the 82nd minute to make it 2-1 was a talking point.

On TV pictures, there appeared to be an offside in the build-up to the goal. However, as the match at Brügglifeld takes place without VAR, the decision on the pitch stands. The goal counts.

In stoppage time, Winsley Boteli makes it 3:1 for FC Sion.

Overview of the Cup ties

The Cup matches from Wednesday

The Cup matches from Tuesday