Stephan Lichtsteiner's debut as FCB coach goes down the drain. Basel lost 1-0 at home to Viktoria Pilsen and missed out on the knockout phase of the Europa League. Bitter: a win would have been enough. A win would have been enough to progress. The FCB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

4 Goal Marwin Hitz

The first shot on goal is in straight away. Hitz is caught in the goalkeeper's corner, but you can't really blame him. The players in front of him have simply forgotten about Panos. Hitz has to be substituted at the break.

4 Defense Dominik Schmid

Played an unremarkable game. Less to be found in attack than usual. Defensively solid. With Magnin he actually always played through, today he is substituted after just one hour.

4 Defense Flavius Daniliuc

One or two uncertainties creep in. But a bench player in tackles.

4 Defense Jonas Adjetey

After an unnecessarily harsh tackle on the halfway line, he was cautioned after just half an hour. He then has to defend with the handbrake on, but does a good job. Shortly before the end, he misses the chance to equalize.

3.5 Defense Kevin Rüegg

Preferred to Vouilloz, as in the classic. Is lucky that his hair-raising misplaced pass in the starting phase is not punished. Little to nothing up front.

3 Midfield Koba Koindredi

A moment of carelessness here, a misplaced pass there. The game completely passes him by in the first half. He is substituted shortly after the break.

4 Midfield Dion Kacuri

In the starting eleven for the first time ever in the Europa League. Seems a little nervous at the start, but then gets into the game better and proves his strength in tackles. One of Basel's better players.

3.5 Midfield Philip Otele

Strong, how he works against the ball and always helps out at the back. But relatively little up front. When Otele is launched with a dream pass shortly after the change of sides, he puts the ball too far in front of the goalkeeper.

4 Midfield Xherdan Shaqiri

His confidence is back after his gala performance in the classic. Practically every FCB attack goes through Shaqiri. Unfortunately, his teammates hardly know what to do with his passes. In stoppage time, he shoots the ball past the goal from the best position - he has to make it.

3.5 Midfield Bénie Traore

A strong individual move by Traoré almost leads to an own goal for the Czechs in the opening phase. He is then set up well several times, but can't do much with it. Traoré continues to lag behind his top form.

3.5 Storm Albian Ajeti

Doesn't see many balls, but puts himself fully at the service of the team. As a midfielder, tries to take control of the game, but too often plays the ball into the opponent's feet. Hardly any goal threat.

Substitutions

4 Goal Mirko Salvi

Is lucky that the supposed 0:2 does not count due to offside. Salvi does not get any chances to make his mark.

4 From the 57th minute for Koindredi Leo Leroy

Makes a solid play after his substitution without attracting much attention.

4 From the 57th minute for Traoré Jeremy Agbonifo

His substitution brings some momentum, but he doesn't manage any more than Traoré. Has another good header chance, but doesn't put enough pressure behind the ball. The same goes for his shot from the edge of the box.

4 From the 64th minute for Schmid Moussa Cissé

He dares to go forward more than Schmid, but can't turn things around either.

– Midfield Ibrahim Salah

Too short an outing for a rating.