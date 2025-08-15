FC St.Gallen celebrates a resounding victory in the first round of the Cup. KEYSTONE

FC Basel easily wins the first round duel between the last two Cup finalists against FC Biel. St. Gallen and Winterthur also celebrate resounding victories against lower-ranked teams.

Less than three months after their remarkable resistance in the cup final, FC Biel were completely outplayed this time against FC Basel (1:6). The team from the Promotion League fell behind after just 61 seconds in St. Jakob-Park due to an own goal and then had to endure attack after attack for a long time. FCB debutant Moritz Broschinski, who had come over from the 2nd Bundesliga, Philip Otele and Xherdan Shaqiri increased the lead to 4:0 by the break, with Marin Soticek and Broschinski again scoring for Basel and Uros Vasic for Biel.

Four days before the first play-off duel against FC Copenhagen for a place in the league phase of the Champions League, coach Ludovic Magnin did not allow himself to make any rotations, but also trusted his best players in the Cup. Shaqiri played a decisive role in the quick decision against the surprise team of the last cup season with his wit. The only downer for FCB that evening was the loss of Bénie Traoré, who had to leave the pitch midway through the first half with an ailment.

13 goals for St. Gallen

FC St. Gallen enjoyed a carefree first Cup appearance. The Super League leaders immediately beat third-division side Walenstadt 13-0. 56 seconds into the game, coach Enrico Maassen's team opened the scoring and then showed what a difference of six leagues makes in Swiss football. The top scorer was Aliou Baldé, who scored three times between the 55th and 61st minute (from 6-0 to 8-0). The in-form Alessandro Vogt and Enoch Owusu scored two goals each.

FCSG missed out on the record cup win in the club's history by two goals: three years ago, they had started their cup campaign with a 15-0 win against Rorschach-Goldach.

Winterthur not challenged either

FC Winterthur, who are still winless in the Super League, celebrated a clear success at SV Schaffhausen. Their progress against the first division side, who had switched to the FC Schaffhausen stadium for this club highlight, was all but assured after Christian Gomis' second goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-0. Andrin Hunziker (63'), Randy Schneider (68') and Théo Golliard (84') increased the score to a respectable 5:0.

As on Friday, there were also no notable surprises on the other pitches on Saturday. The clubs from the top two leagues that have been in action so far are all through to the second round.

An overview of Saturday's matches

The matches of the Super League clubs in the 1st Cup round FC Wettswil-Bonstetten (1st division) - FC Zurich 0:2

FC Perlen-Buchrain (2nd division) - FC Lucerne 0:3

FC Ajoie-Monterri (2nd interregional league) - FC Sion 0:2

FC Walenstadt (3rd division) - FC St. Gallen 0:13

FC Schaffhausen (Promotion League) - FC Winterthur 0:5

FC Basel 1893 - FC Biel-Bienne 1896 (Promotion League)

SC Cham (Promotion League) - FC Lugano

FC Dardania Lausanne (2nd interregional league) - Servette FC

Vevey-Sports (Promotion League) - FC Lausanne-Sport

FC Courtételle (1st division) - YB

FC Lachen/Altendorf (2nd interregional league) - GC Show more

