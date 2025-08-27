FC Basel miss out on a coup in Copenhagen and lose 2-0, shattering their dream of a first Champions League appearance in eight years.

With just over 40 seconds played in the second half, Elias Achouri managed to do something that Basel had failed to do in the entire first half - despite having a surprising amount of possession: He delivers a cross into the dangerous area. And Andreas Cornelius, a player who doesn't need many chances, is there. The 32-year-old heads the home team into the lead and somehow you can already sense that this could have been the deciding factor.

Although FC Basel played well for long periods in the Copenhagen cauldron, they lacked the necessary penetration. The visitors repeatedly showed good approaches, circulated the ball well through their own ranks and impressed overall with a combative performance. What they lack is an offensive moment of brilliance. Xherdan Shaqiri is normally responsible for this, but that's the problem when so much depends on one player: If he doesn't have any flashes of brilliance, there's no one to step into the breach.

Personnel too thin on the ground

FCB did have one or two chances to equalize. In the 56th and 57th, Shaqiri and Moritz Broschinski, who was preferred to Albian Ajeti in the starting eleven, had chances from close range. Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski saved both shots. But then little happened offensively for several minutes. Basel put in a great deal of effort, but mostly lacked ideas in and around the penalty area. And then Adrian Barisic is too late against his opponent after a counter-attack and Youssoufa Moukoko makes everything clear with his penalty goal in the 84th minute.

In the end, the realization remains that FCB simply lacked the necessary class and breadth in the squad to make it into the top flight. The loss of Bénie Traoré weighed particularly heavily. As in the first leg, coach Ludovic Magnin put his trust in 20-year-old Marin Soticek, but he was clearly shown his limits. And on the other side of the wing, Philip Otele has not yet found the form he shone with in the spring.

Europe instead of the Champions League

FCB is now looking ahead to the Europa League. The club last played in this competition in the 2019/20 season, advancing to the quarter-finals. The draw for the league phase will take place on Friday from 13:00 in Monaco. Basel will be drawn in pots 2 or 3, but this no longer plays a major role in the new system, as each of the 36 teams will be drawn against two opponents from the different pots.

Although the Europa League doesn't offer the biggest opponents or the biggest money, FCB can hope for a win or two. The clash with Copenhagen showed that the Swiss champions are probably better off in this competition.

Copenhagen - Basel 2:0 (0:0)

Parken, Copenhagen. - 34'854 spectators. - Referee Kovacs (ROU). - Goals: 46. Cornelius 1:0. 84. Moukoko (penalty) 2:0.

Copenhagen: Kotarski; Huescas, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez; Larsson (80. Robert), Lerager, Mattsson (64. Clem), Achouri (61. Moukoko); Elyounoussi; Cornelius (80. Claesson).

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Barisic, Vouilloz, Schmid; Metinho, Leroy (79. Koindredi); Soticek (79. Junior Zé), Shaqiri (86. Kaio Eduardo), Otele; Broschinski (68. Ajeti).

Comments: Basel without Adjetey (suspended). Caution: 85. Claesson.

90th minute Final whistle That's it! The dream of the premier class is over for FC Basel. It wasn't a bad performance from Ludovic Magnin's team, but in the end FCB lacked the necessary luck. Copenhagen won 2:0 and progressed to the league phase of the Champions League. Basel are left with the consolation of the Europa League.

84th minute Goal - Copenhagen make it 2:0 Not much more from Basel, instead the Danes become dangerous again. Barisic makes a sliding tackle in the penalty area - and hits his opponent. A clear-cut penalty. Moukoko converts safely - the decision?

79th minute Can Basel still find an equalizer? The final phase is underway. Basel try everything once more. Magnin replaces Leroy and Soticek, new players are Junior Ze and Koindredi.

68th minute Ajeti comes into the game Denmark's playmaker Magnus Mattsson appears to have injured his knee and has to be substituted. Magnin also makes his first change, replacing Broschinski with Albian Ajeti.

56th minute Shaqiri and Broschinski miss the equalizer Basel need a moment to regroup, but now they press for the equalizer. First Shaqiri fails to beat Kotarski from the best position, then the Copenhagen keeper makes a miraculous save from Broschinski.

46th minute Goal for Copenhagen! Oh dear! The Basel team are still in a slump. After a cross from half-field, Cornelius is completely free to head home and gives Hitz no chance. The Danes take the lead.

46th minute On we go The break tea is drunk, the batteries are recharged. The second half continues in Copenhagen. Who will score the first goal?

45th minute Half-time Broschinski gets another shot on target, but again it's not dangerous. Then it's the break. FCB are playing very well, but still need a goal to qualify for the Champions League. Moritz Broschinski is still unlucky. Keystone

36th minute Broschinski shoots over the goal Broschinski has been preferred to Ajeti, but has yet to make a big impression. Now he gets himself into a good position to finish, but shoots over.

31st minute Who is taking the risk? You can tell how much is at stake here. Both teams are highly focused without taking too many risks. Accordingly, top chances are in short supply so far.

20th minute Schmid tests Kotarski Basel are now the better team. Otele is building up a head of steam down the left flank and Dominik Schmid is also getting forward again and again. Schmid tries a hammer shot from distance, which is actually on target. But Copenhagen goalie Kotarski is on the spot. Shortly afterwards, Hitz also has to defuse a powerful shot at the other end. It's still wide open at the Parken Stadium.

16th minute Basel in luck Now Basel are in luck. After a Copenhagen corner, Gabriel Pereira jumps highest and his header just misses the goal.

10th minute It continues to go back and forth For the first time, things get very dangerous in the Copenhagen penalty area. After a Shaqiri free kick, Vouilloz just misses in the middle. It's a good start for FCB, but the Danes have the ball a little more.

3rd minute Lots of pace in the starting phase Copenhagen are immediately looking for the early opening goal. The Danes score twice in the first 90 seconds. But FCB also play courageously and have their first chance through Leroy. However, his shot clearly misses the goal.

1st minute Kick-off! The ball is rolling. Hopp FCB!

Everything is ready in the Parken Stadium The teams have entered the stadium and the Champions League anthem is playing. Everything is ready in Copenhagen, it's about to start.

Ajeti on the bench: this is the FCB starting eleven The FC Basel starting eleven: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Vouilloz, Barisic, Schmid; Metinho, Leroy, Shaqiri; Soticek, Otele, Broschinski ✨ 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁-1️⃣1️⃣ 𝗳ü𝗿𝘀 𝗥ü𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀-𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲-𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆-𝗼𝗳𝗳𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗱𝗿 𝗙.𝗖. 𝗞𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻 🔴🔵



Start-11 mod FC Basel#fcklive #startXI pic.twitter.com/Ghe8e6njAu — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 27, 2025

Kick-off at 21.00 - live on blue Sport The match for the Champions League: blue Sport broadcasts Copenhagen vs Basel live - kick-off is at 9.00 pm. Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von blue Sport (@bluesport.ch)

