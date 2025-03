Adrian Barisic out for several weeks due to injury Keystone

FC Basel will have to do without its defensive leader Adrian Barisic in the championship race for the time being.

Barisic suffered a muscle injury in his thigh on Monday while playing for the Bosnian national team. FCB announced that the 23-year-old central defender will be out for several weeks.

Barisic has been in Basel's starting line-up in all but one championship match this season - due to a yellow card suspension.