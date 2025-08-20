The FC Basel players say goodbye to the crowd after the 1:1 draw against Copenhagen Keystone

The 1:1 home draw against Copenhagen leaves the Basel players with mixed feelings. On the one hand, they felt they were on a par with their opponents, but on the other, they lacked the necessary composure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dominik Schmid is someone who likes to let his emotions run free. But this time he doesn't know what exactly he should be feeling. His team has just failed to create a cushion for the difficult away game in Copenhagen. Schmid says in the interview zone that he's "a little bit angry" because there was actually more in it for him.

The 27-year-old remembers the good start with the early opening goal: "We were better in the first half, defended well and hardly conceded any set pieces." However, his team were unable to maintain the high tempo and Copenhagen found their way into the game better and better.

The equalizer was particularly annoying for Basel because it was caused by a mistake in the build-up. And because another lack of concentration in the 82nd minute led to FCB playing the final minutes short-handed, the team even had to be happy with the draw in the end. The final determination was lacking, as was the necessary courage in front of goal, says Schmid. "But it was clear that details would decide the game."

Shaqiri's side blow

Schmid's team-mates also see it that way. "The result is okay," summarized Xherdan Shaqiri. "We made life difficult for ourselves at times. But they didn't play flawlessly either." In this respect, the captain would also like to see more coolness in the second leg.

After the sending off against FCB, there was a scene in which Shaqiri ran to the edge of the pitch and spoke loudly to the coaching team. He was visibly upset that Jonas Adjetey, who had been cautioned for the first time shortly before the break, had not been substituted earlier. "The game was dominated by tackles. Perhaps we should have reacted earlier," said Shaqiri. A side blow to coach Ludovic Magnin.

With his mistake before the equalizer and his red card, the 21-year-old Adjetey was the tragic figure of the game. But other FCB players also showed that they lack international maturity. "For many of them, it was their first appearance in a qualifier like this," recalled Shaqiri. "You could sense a slight nervousness."

Everything is still open

One sentence comes up again and again in Basel's analysis: everything is still open. The team may not have gained the cushion they had hoped for, but they haven't lost anything yet either. "We now know that we can hold our own against Copenhagen," says Schmid. Shaqiri also announces that the team will certainly not hide in the Danish capital next Wednesday. Even if the Swiss champions are aware of Copenhagen's home strength.

FC Basel must now do what YB did a year ago. Back then, the Bernese side managed to take a 3:2 lead in the play-off against Galatasaray before facing the expectedly difficult task in Istanbul. There, the team surpassed itself and even managed to win 1:0. Basel will now need an away exploit like this if they are to play in the Champions League for the first time in eight years.