Midfielder Bastien Toma is enjoying football again. Under coach Enrico Maassen, the Valais native is not only allowed to play more, but also more offensively than under his predecessor Peter Zeidler. However, the 25-year-old wants to show much more than before.

Syl Battistuzzi

Under Peter Zeidler, Bastien Toma played 1640 minutes last season. In the current season under Zeidler's successor Enrico Maassen, Toma has already clocked up 1324 minutes of action. The playmaker from Valais is an important part of the St.Gallen system.

"He (Maassen) gives me a lot of freedom offensively. This allows me to move practically everywhere on the pitch so that I can look for the open spaces between the lines. He trusts me more offensively (than Zeidler). I finish more often and spend more time in the penalty area. I can create chances more easily than last year," says Toma, summarizing the difference compared to before.

He also has an important role to play defensively, says the 25-year-old: "Among other things, it's my job to stop the interface passes. So I have to be very attentive defensively. That way I can help the team with high pressing, which I really like. When we win the ball far forward, it's easier for me to find the final pass because we have open spaces."

Not an easy time behind him

Toma has been able to exert a lot of influence on the game since he started playing behind the strikers. A certain Lionel Messi also plays in the same position. However, Toma does not want to compare himself to the eight-time world footballer: "Messi and I are worlds apart. He's the best. But I try to learn a lot from him. But first and foremost I just want to have fun. The last few years haven't been easy for me."

The former captain of the U21 national team was trained in Sion, where he made a name for himself with strong performances. After more than 90 appearances in the first team of his home club, he ventured abroad at the age of 21. However, he was not happy at Genk for the time being and was loaned to FCSG for six months at the start of 2022. Toma continued his career in Portugal the following summer. He did not make many appearances at Paços Ferreira either, and after returning to Genk, Toma returned to eastern Switzerland last fall. Toma signed a contract with St.Gallen until 2025.

"If the coaching staff trust me, it's much easier for me on the pitch. I can try things out, like dribbling offensively. It's much easier when the staff trusts me," emphasizes Toma.

The trust also has an impact on the statistics. Toma already has four assists to his name. And he also scored his first two goals of the season in the Conference League qualifiers. But there is still a lot of room for improvement for Toma: "The statistics could be better, both in terms of assists and goals. I still have to improve in the coming games. We players are measured by these statistics. If I can also help the team with goals, that's a win for everyone."