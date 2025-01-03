Baumgart's Union announcement: "We want to light this thing up" - Gallery Steffen Baumgart wants to prove the skeptics at Union Berlin wrong. Image: dpa Union managing director Horst Heldt sees Baumgart's return as an opportunity. Image: dpa Baumgart's Union announcement: "We want to light this thing up" - Gallery Steffen Baumgart wants to prove the skeptics at Union Berlin wrong. Image: dpa Union managing director Horst Heldt sees Baumgart's return as an opportunity. Image: dpa

He's back and speaks plainly. Steffen Baumgart is not planning any major reforms at Union Berlin. But he knows how to convince potential skeptics.

Steffen Baumgart should lead Union Berlin back to winning ways.

"We have to find the way forward," emphasized Baumgart during his presentation on Thursday.

Baumgart was once a player at Union and was voted "Union Player of the Year" during his two seasons. Show more

Even before the first training session with returnee Steffen Baumgart, several hundred fans gathered on the training pitch of 1. FC Union Berlin. And the former Iron attacker already knows how to convince any doubters of his new role as head coach.

The straddle against Marco Rose

"Even in 2002, as a 30-year-old new signing, I was met with skepticism," said Baumgart: "After I came on as a substitute, I straddled Marco Rose (now coach at RB Leipzig, editor's note) in my first game. After that, the whole block was behind me."

That's Baumgart for you. That's why they love the former striker, who scored 22 goals in 68 competitive matches for Union from 2002 to 2004. Back then in the second division. Goals are exactly what the Berliners are lacking in the Bundesliga this season. Union have only scored 14 times in their 15 league games so far.

"We have to find the way forward," emphasized Baumgart. You have to get the spectators on your side. Or as the Rostock native put it: "We want to light the thing on fire. And I know how to light the thing." Anyone who knows the atmosphere knows what that could mean.

Most convinced by Baumgart

Baumgart has already experienced this as a player. "It's an advantage to work with a coach who knows everything," explained Union's professional football managing director Horst Heldt. Baumgart has not had much time to get to know his new team after the club parted company with Dane Bo Svensson shortly before the turn of the year. Nine competitive matches without a win, including an exit from the DFB Cup and a slide to twelfth place were the reasons.

According to Heldt, talks were also held with other coaches afterwards. "We were most convinced by Steffen." And he was available after his premature departure from Hamburger SC at the end of November.

Baumgart wants to get a picture in the coming days and is not yet thinking about arrivals and departures. A first test will take place next Sunday - Baumgart's birthday - against league rivals Holstein Kiel (1.00 pm), before the first competitive match at 1. FC Heidenheim on January 11th. Two home games against FC Augsburg and Mainz 05 will follow, and January will be rounded off with a visit to FC St. Pauli.

Baumgart's Union past: opportunity instead of risk

Baumgart's return is not just an emotional affair for Union fans. He was voted "Union Player of the Year" in both seasons. Fight, will, commitment - these are the qualities that the club wants to identify with.

"After the two years, I was very close to the club. I don't see it as a risk, but as an opportunity," said Baumgart. After two intensive talks with Heldt, he quickly gave him the go-ahead. Heldt had also once guided Baumgart to Cologne.

Baumgart, who is still 52 years old, is not planning a major reform. "The team is in top shape," he said. Small things would be adjusted, self-confidence would be rebuilt. And one thing: "There will be clear announcements about where we want to go."