When Michael Olise was substituted, the fourth official asked the Frenchman to put on shin guards.

After a few minutes, he takes them off again and finishes the game without them. Show more

On Tuesday evening, two teams meet in the Allianz Arena that have yet to really get going in this year's top flight. Bayern led 1-0 at the break thanks to Kim Min-Jae and played with one man more from the 56th minute after Ousmane Dembélé was shown a red card. However, things did not go according to plan.

In the 72nd minute, coach Vincent Kompany wanted to bring on new signing Michael Olise, who had joined from Crystal Palace in the summer. The Frenchman gets ready on the sidelines, but is stopped at the last moment by fourth official Florin Andrei. The reason: the Frenchman is not wearing shin pads.

Michael Olise reluctantly has to put on his shin pads before being substituted. KEYSTONE

A supervisor organizes them for him so that the substitution can take place. As reported byBild, Olise takes the unwanted shin guards off again shortly afterwards - without the referees noticing.

Kompany is asked about the scene after the game and emphasizes that there have been no problems so far. Bayern had lost a little time because of the scene. In the end, it won't matter to him, as his team still took the three points.

