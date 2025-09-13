  1. Residential Customers
Victory despite double red Bayer coach Hjulmand: "That wasn't practiced"

dpa

13.9.2025 - 09:42

Successful debut: Kasper Hjulmand wins his first game on the Leverkusen touchline.
Successful debut: Kasper Hjulmand wins his first game on the Leverkusen touchline.
KEYSTONE

First game, first win: Kasper Hjulmand celebrates a successful debut as Leverkusen coach. After the win against Frankfurt, the coach says what particularly impressed him.

DPA

13.09.2025, 09:42

Bayer Leverkusen's new coach Kasper Hjulmand praised the mentality of his players after his first win. "What really showed today was character - very strong character from our team," said the 53-year-old after the 3:1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hjulmand's debut a success. Despite double red against Leverkusen - Grimaldo sinks Frankfurt with two free kicks

Hjulmand's debut a successDespite double red against Leverkusen - Grimaldo sinks Frankfurt with two free kicks

In the win at the start of the third Bundesliga matchday, Bayer 04 defended for a long time with ten players and in the end even with nine against eleven Frankfurt players. "We haven't practiced that," said Hjulmand with a grin.

The Dane had only conducted his first training session with the Werkself on Wednesday. There was therefore naturally not much time to rehearse tactical subtleties. Nevertheless, Hjulmand managed to get his team up to speed. "He gave us a lot of confidence," said attacking player Nathan Tella, who was Leverkusen's most eye-catching player along with double goalscorer Alejandro Grimaldo.

