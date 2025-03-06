After the 3-0 defeat to Bayern, Xabi Alonso's timid tactics are the main talking point. In the Champions League studio, experts Marcel Reif and Admir Mehmedi criticize the otherwise stylish Leverkusen coach.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich made a statement in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in a dominant performance in the German clash.

Harry Kane's brace and Jamal Musiala secured the first win at the seventh attempt over Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso. Bayer's Nordi Mukiele was also shown a yellow card.

In the Champions League studio at blue Sport, experts Marcel Reif and Admir Mehmedi are surprised by Bayer's timid performance. There is criticism for tactician Alonso. Show more

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has no illusions about progressing after the 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 in Munich. "We almost need a miracle," admitted the Spaniard at the post-match press conference. In the Allianz Arena, the master coach, who is actually regarded as a coaching genius, and his entire team were shown their limits for the first time by Bayern.

Two of Alonso's personnel decisions in particular are causing a stir after the bitter defeat. On the one hand, Alonso left defender Nordi Mukiele, who had already been cautioned, on the pitch. In the 62nd minute, the weak Frenchman of all people - he had already blundered on Harry Kane's first goal - was shown a yellow card after a "very unnecessary foul" (in the words of Xhaka).

When asked why he didn't replace Mukiele at the break, Alonso said: "I had that thought, but I didn't decide to do it. We wanted to come back in the second half, but after going 2-0 down the mindset and mentality was affected."

On the other hand, his pre-match coaching was also unfortunate for once. The former Bayern player once again opted not to play a real center forward. Patrik Schick initially sat on the bench, with the ineffective Amine Adli playing up front in his place. As a result, creative player Florian Wirtz - also almost invisible in attack - only rarely had a place to play. Another attacker, Victor Boniface, was not used at all.

Not playing to win

In short: Alonso's tactical tricks did not work for the first time on Wednesday evening. "You have to say that, because Alonso is always on the verge of canonization," said blue Sport expert Marcel Reif in the Champions League studio, adding: "He goes into the game not to lose it - not to win it."

In terms of line-up and attitude, Alonso played for a 0-0 draw. He didn't adapt his tactics during the game either, the 75-year-old criticized, summing up: "That's why he made a mistake today."

Admir Mehmedi agrees with him: "Leverkusen were too passive for me." Many defensive players have not often played together in this constellation, he adds. The former Bayer player thinks it's a shame that the Werkself didn't build on their great performance in the last clash. "We were almost a little afraid of Bayern. They let themselves be intimidated and the energy Bayern displayed meant they really didn't stand a chance," emphasized the 33-year-old.