Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel caused Leverkusen to despair Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen had to settle for a goalless draw at home against Stuttgart in Friday's match of the 9th Bundesliga round.

SDA

Leverkusen, who had already drawn 2-2 in Bremen last weekend, were superior and had several good opportunities to score the winner, especially in the last half hour. However, Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel made a strong save.

Granit Xhaka played through for Leverkusen, while Fabian Rieder came on for the injured Jamie Leweling after less than eight minutes and was substituted after less than an hour.

Telegram and table:

Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart 0-0 - 30,210 spectators. - Comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka. VfB Stuttgart with Rieder (8th to 58th), without Stergiou (injured).

The other games of the 9th round. Saturday: Bayern Munich - Union Berlin 15.30. Eintracht Frankfurt - Bochum 15.30. Hoffenheim - St. Pauli 15.30. Wolfsburg - Augsburg 15.30. Holstein Kiel - Heidenheim 15.30. Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig 18.30. - Sunday: SC Freiburg - Mainz 05 15.30. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Werder Bremen 17.30.

1. Bayern Munich 8/20 (29:7). 2. RB Leipzig 8/20 (14:3). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 9/16 (20:15). 4. Union Berlin 8/15 (9:5). 5. SC Freiburg 8/15 (13:11). 6. Eintracht Frankfurt 8/14 (16:12). 7. Borussia Dortmund 8/13 (15:14). 8. VfB Stuttgart 9/13 (17:16). 9. Werder Bremen 8/12 (14:16). 10. Heidenheim 8/10 (12:11). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 8/10 (11:13). 12. Augsburg 8/10 (12:19). 13. Mainz 05 8/9 (12:13). 14. Wolfsburg 8/8 (15:16). 15. Hoffenheim 8/8 (13:17). 16. St. Pauli 8/5 (5:11). 17. Holstein Kiel 8/2 (10:23). 18. Bochum 8/1 (7:22).

