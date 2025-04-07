The quarter-final first legs of the Champions League are coming up. On Tuesday, blue Sport welcomes a prominent guest to the TV studio: Xherdan Shaqiri joins the experts to analyze the clash between his former teams Bayern and Inter. Arsenal also play Real Madrid.

Jan Arnet

Xherdan Shaqiri has been causing a sensation in Switzerland again this season. His return to Basel has proved to be an absolute stroke of luck for FCB. The Bebbi are leading the Super League table and are in the Cup semi-finals. Thanks to Shaqiri, he is the mastermind at St. Jakob-Park and by far the best scorer in the Super League (10 goals, 14 assists).

The fact that Shaqiri is ending his career in his home country is anything but a matter of course. After all, the 33-year-old has left his mark on international football. Among others, Shaq played for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan - two teams that will now meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

On Tuesday, Shaqiri will be a guest in the Champions League studio of blue Sport and will accompany the football evening together with the experts. In addition to the clash between Shaqiri's former teams, another big match is on the program on Tuesday evening with Arsenal against Real Madrid.

Both matches will kick off at 9.00 pm. The studio prelude with Shaqiri starts at 8.00 pm and can also be seen on free TV on blue Zoom.