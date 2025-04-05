Bitter Musiala exit: But Müller still has something "in the quiver" - Gallery The injured Jamal Musiala (M) has to be supported as he leaves the pitch. Image: dpa Jamal Musiala (l) celebrates with Joshua Kimmich after his goal to make it 1:1. Image: dpa Also on the bench for the first time in Augsburg: Thomas Müller. Image: dpa Bitter Musiala exit: But Müller still has something "in the quiver" - Gallery The injured Jamal Musiala (M) has to be supported as he leaves the pitch. Image: dpa Jamal Musiala (l) celebrates with Joshua Kimmich after his goal to make it 1:1. Image: dpa Also on the bench for the first time in Augsburg: Thomas Müller. Image: dpa

Bayern's bad luck with injuries continues in the decisive phase of the season. Musiala is hit in the 3:1 loss in Augsburg. Is this the hour of a club legend?

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 3-1 win against Augsburg, Bayern Munich lose another important player in Jamal Musiala. Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Hiriko Ito and Manuel Neuer are already out.

"It doesn't look so brilliant now. It won't be enough for Tuesday," said sporting director Max Eberl with regard to the upcoming Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Thomas Müller, of all people, could now play an important role in the final sprint of the season. In all likelihood, he will leave Bayern at the end of the season. Show more

Jamal Musiala left the Augsburg soccer arena with a limp. The next heavy injury blow severely dampened the joy of FC Bayern Munich's statement victory in the Bundesliga title fight. As important as the 3:1 victory over FC Augsburg, who were defeated for the first time in the second half of the season, was, it came at a high price with the German international, who is basically irreplaceable, out of action for weeks. According to a report on Sky TV, Musiala has suffered a torn ligament and will be out for around eight weeks.

"Brutally bitter. It's really tough the injuries we have at the moment," groaned captain Joshua Kimmich. Harry Kane, scorer of the important 2:1 in overtime immediately after the harsh yellow card for Augsburg's Cédric Zesiger, also lamented the injury curse in crucial weeks of the season.

"It was a tough week for us. Some important players, key players, have suffered serious injuries," said Kane. Even before an exact diagnosis is made following further examinations of Musiala's thigh, it is clear that the 22-year-old will definitely miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Inter Milan (live on blue Sport).

Musiala out against Inter

"It doesn't look so brilliant now. It won't be enough for Tuesday," said sporting director Max Eberl in Augsburg. "We have to solve this. I don't want to moan," commented coach Vincent Kompany.

In addition to Musiala, who also documented his enormous value in Augsburg with the goal to make it 1-1, there are also the long-term injured Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Hiriko Ito as well as regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Aleksandar Pavlovic, who are expected to return soon. Now "others will have to step into the breach", Eberl announced combatively.

But who? The obvious replacement for Musiala could - as in Augsburg - be Thomas Müller. The 35-year-old, whose playing time at the record champions seems to be coming to an end in the summer, could now take on a bigger role in the final spurt of the season.

Kimmich and Kane campaign for Müller

"Now Jamal is injured. I think Thomas still has something up his sleeve," said Kimmich about his long-time companion. Kimmich would sincerely like to see the era of Müller as a footballer come to a worthy end in Munich, whether shortly or later.

"I think it's important that we somehow come to a decision together," he said of the talks between the club management and Müller: "Both sides, and Thomas in particular, deserve that." Goalscorer Kane added that he would "love Thomas to stay. We get on really well." But this decision is not in his hands, said Kane.

Müller: "We're staying relaxed"

Müller was unable to make a big impact in Augsburg as Musiala's replacement. He didn't want to talk about himself and his situation with reporters later on. "Questions? A few...", he said mischievously: "You always know everything anyway. It was an important win - and we'll take it easy." And then he disappeared into the night.

