Bayern also win at defending champions PSG, Liverpool put Real Madrid in their place and Arsenal remain flawless - all the Champions League highlights in the video.

Luca Betschart

Liverpool - Real Madrid 1:0

Liverpool FC set an exclamation mark in the Champions League with a win against record title holders Real Madrid. The long struggling Reds won 1:0 (0:0) against the club from the Spanish capital and are in sixth place, level on points with Real, at least overnight. For the Whites and Alonso, who won the Champions League with Liverpool as a player in 2005 and for whom it was a return to Anfield Road, it was their first defeat as Real coach in the top flight.

PSG - Bayern 1:2

Despite being outnumbered for 45 minutes, FC Bayern also won the Champions League thriller at Paris Saint-Germain. With two goals from Luis Diaz, the Munich side won 2:1 (2:0) at the Parc des Princes to celebrate their 16th win in 16 competitive matches. However, the second half turned into a defensive battle after Díaz, who scored twice, was shown the red card just before the break after a hard tackle.

Slavia Prague - Arsenal 0:3

Fourth win without conceding a goal in four games - and the youngest player in Champions League history: Arsenal FC continue to impress in the top flight. Coach Mikel Arteta's team won 3:0 (1:0) at Slavia Prague with 15-year-old Max Dowman, who came on as a second-half substitute, and lead the league for the time being with twelve points ahead of the clash with FC Bayern in three weeks' time. At 15 years and 308 days, Dowman replaced ex-Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years and 18 days).

Atlético Madrid - Union Saint-Gilloise 3:1

Atlético Madrid climbed up the table with a 3:1 (1:0) win over Union St. Gilloise, but are still outside the places that entitle them to a direct place in the round of 16.

Napoli - Frankfurt 0:0

Eintracht Frankfurt picked up their first away point of the season in the top flight. The Bundesliga club drew 0-0 at Italian champions SSC Napoli on the fourth matchday of the league phase. In the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where no Eintracht fans were allowed to attend, coach Dino Toppmöller's team was particularly strong defensively.

Juventus Turin - Sporting Lisbon 1:1

Juventus Turin are still struggling to gain momentum under new coach Luciano Spalletti. The still winless Italian record champions only managed a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon (1-1).

Olympiako Piraeus - PSV Eindhoven 1:1

PSV Eindhoven secured a point in stoppage time in a 1-1 (0-1) draw at Olympiakos Piraeus.

Bodö/Glimt - AS Monaco 0:1

AS Monaco picked up three points for the first time this season in the top flight with a 1-0 (1-0) win at FK Bodö/Glimt.

Tottenham - Copenhagen 4:0

Tottenham Hotspur worked their way up the table with a clear 4:0 (1:0) win against FC Copenhagen. Spurs goalscorer Brennan Johnson was shown a red card (55').